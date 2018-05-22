Oklahoma City man arrested after pit bull bites two police officers

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after a pit bull reportedly bit two police officers.

Police say, around 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers were serving a warrant in the 2100 block of N. Prospect when they were confronted by an aggressive pit bull.

Officials say the dog attacked and bit two police officers and attempted to attack a third officer.

That is when the dog was shot and killed.

One of the officers suffered a bite to his leg and was treated and released at a local hospital.

The other officer was not injured, since the dog only bit his ballistic vest.

Police say they were able to arrest Andrew Ingram for possession of drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

However, Ingram was not booked into jail due to a medical condition.