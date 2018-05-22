Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Otoe-Missouria Tribe

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling from the Otoe-Missouri Tribe.

On May 11, 2018, it was alleged that 35-year-old Traci Pickering embezzled more than $1,000 from the tribe between March 1, 2017, and March 23, 2017. One count was filed against her.

Tuesday, Pickering pleaded guilty to embezzlement from the tribe.

She admitted she issued debit cards for tribal members and used the money on the cards for personal expenses. She also acknowledged that the tribal members did not receive the cards and the tribe suffered a financial loss.

Pickering faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

She agreed to pay restitution to the tribe in the amount of $13,074.

She could also receive up to three years of supervision after release from prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Her sentencing date will happen in approximately 90 days.