OSBI hoping to identify alleged serial burglar

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a suspected serial burglar who has targeted businesses across the state.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that it is hoping to identify a man suspected of breaking into several businesses in Oklahoma and Texas.

The OSBI released a series of photos of a man accused in burglaries in Guthrie, Blackwell, Wetumka, Okemah, Calvin and Sherman, Texas.

If you have any information on the crimes, call the OSBI tipline at 1-800-522-8017.