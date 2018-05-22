School bus crashes into mailbox in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A school bus has crashed into a mailbox in the southwest side.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Tuesday near S.W. 15th Street and S. Morgan Road. Firefighters said there were no serious injuries.

According to crews on scene, it doesn’t appear anyone was being transported.

SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT: We are on scene of an accident involving a school bus that hit a mailbox near the 9900 block of Paisley Rd. (near SW. 15 / Portland). Firefighters report that no serious injuries have occurred. They are trying to find out how many kids are on the bus. 4:02pm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 22, 2018

The bus was coming from Canyon Ridge, per Moore Public Schools. Nineteen students were on board, and a couple were left with some bumps and bruises.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials said the driver likely slid on the road, slick with gravel debris. No other vehicles were involved.

No other details have been released at this time.