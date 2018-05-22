× State Players Honored in Big 12 Baseball Awards

Big 12 Conference baseball coaches released their postseason awards on Tuesday, and the state of Oklahoma was well represented.

Six Sooners and five Cowboys were among the honorees.

Oklahoma State’s Matt Kroon is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Central Arizona Community College.

Oklahoma had three players named first team All-Big 12: outfielder Steele Walker and pitchers Jake Irvin and Austin Hansen.

Oklahoma State’s lone first team pick was pitcher Carson Teel.

On the second team, OU had infielder Brylie Ware and pitcher Nathan Wiles.

OSU had four second team picks: catcher Colin Simpson, infielders Kroon and Michael Neustifter, and outfielder Jon Littell.

Sooner pitcher Levi Prater was named to the All-Big 12 freshman team.

Here is the complete list of All-Big 12 baseball awards for 2018:

2018 ALL-BIG 12 BASEBALL AWARDS

Player of the Year: Kody Clemens, Texas, Jr., INF, Houston, Texas/Memorial

Pitcher of the Year: Cody Bradford, Baylor, So., LHP, Aledo, Texas/Aledo

Newcomer of the Year: Matt Kroon, Oklahoma State, Jr., INF, Scottsdale, Ariz./Central Arizona CC

Freshman of the Year: Gabe Holt, Texas Tech, INF, Bonaire, Ga./Veterans

Coach of the Year: David Pierce, Texas

ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/Previous School

Shea Langeliers, Baylor+% C So. Keller, Texas/Keller

Josh Jung, Texas Tech*+% INF So. San Antonio, Texas/MacArthur

Davis Wendzel, Baylor%@ INF So. San Clemente, Calif./Jserra Catholic

Kody Clemens, Texas* INF Jr. Houston, Texas/Memorial

Gabe Holt, Texas Tech INF Fr. Bonaire, Ga./Veterans

Kyle Gray, West Virginia*@ INF Jr. Blanco, Texas/Blanco

Steele Walker, Oklahoma^! OF Jr. Prosper, Texas/Prosper

Duke Ellis, Texas OF So. Nacogdoches, Texas/Panola College

Grant Little, Texas Tech*% OF So. Midland, Texas/Midland Christian

Will Brennan, K-State+% UTL So. Stilwell, Kan./Blue Valley

Zach Zubia, Texas DH Fr. Richmond, Texas/Strake Jesuit

Zach Rheams, Texas Tech DH Sr. Angleton, Texas/Brazoswood

Cody Bradford, Baylor LHP So. Aledo, Texas/Aledo

Jake Irvin, Oklahoma*@ RHP Jr. Bloomington, Minn./Jefferson

Carson Teel, Oklahoma State LHP Jr. Stillwater, Okla./Stillwater

Caleb Kilian, Texas Tech RHP So. Flower Mound, Texas/Flower Mound

Austin Hansen, Oklahoma RHP Jr. Lenexa, Kan./Olathe Northwest

Durbin Feltman, TCU@! RHP Jr. Conroe, Texas/Oak Ridge

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/Previous School

Colin Simpson, Oklahoma State@ C Jr. Edmond, Okla./Memorial

David Hamilton, Texas% INF So. San Marcos, Texas/San Marcos

Andy Thomas, Baylor INF So. Murrieta, Calif./Murrieta

Brylie Ware, Oklahoma^ INF Jr. Sedgwick, Kan./ Neosho CC

Matt Kroon, Oklahoma State INF Jr. Scottsdale, Ariz./Central Arizona CC

Michael Neustifter, Oklahoma State INF So. Carrollton, Texas/Hebron

Jon Littell, Oklahoma State OF Sr. Stillwater, Okla./Stillwater

Josh Watson, TCU! OF Jr. Arlington, Texas/Martin

Darius Hill, West Virginia@& OF Jr. Dallas, Texas/Dallas Jesuit

Nick Loftin, Baylor UTL Fr. Corpus Christi, Texas/W.B. Ray

Richard Cunningham, Baylor@ DH Jr. Austin, Texas/Stephen F. Austin HS

Ryan Zeferjahn, Kansas RHP So. Topeka, Kan./Seaman

Nathan Wiles, Oklahoma RHP So. Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley West

Nick Lodolo, TCU+% LHP So. LaVerne, Calif./Damien

Blair Henley, Texas RHP So. Fort Worth, Texas/Arlington Heights

Troy Montemayor, Baylor^# RHP Sr. San Antonio, Texas/Reagan

Andy McGuire, Texas RHP Jr. Oakton, Va./James Madison HS

HONORABLE MENTION

Baylor – Josh Bissonette, Joe Heineman, Hayden Kettler; Kansas – James Consentino, Ryan Cyr, Devin Foyle, Jaxx Groshans, Zack LeBan; K-State

– Drew Mount; Oklahoma – Connor Berry, Cade Harris, Brady Lindsly, Kyle Mendenhall, Kyler Murray, Brandon Zaragoza; Oklahoma State – Peyton

Battenfield, Trevor Boone, Christian Funk, Joe Lienhard, Carson McCusker, C.J. Varela; Texas – Parker Joe Robinson; TCU – A.J. Balta, Adam Oviedo;

West Virginia – Tyler Doanes, Ivan Gonzalez, Marques Inman, Isaiah Kearns, Kade Strowd, Brandon White, Braden Zarbnisky

Voting is weighted. Ties in voting created two first team designated hitters.

* Unanimous Choice ^2017 First Team Honoree +2017 Second Team Honoree @2017 Honorable Mention

%2017 All-Freshman Team #2016 First Team Honoree &2016 Second Team Honoree !2016 Honorable Mention

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School Pos. Hometown/Previous School

Davion Downey, Baylor OF Bowling Green, Ky./Warren East

Nick Loftin, Baylor* UTL Corpus Christi, Texas/W.B. Ray

Tyler Thomas, Baylor SP Keller, Texas/Keller

Levi Prater, Oklahoma* LHP Ada, Okla./Byng

Coby Boulware, TCU INF Anthem, Ariz./Boulder Creek

Augie Mihlbauer, TCU LHP Mukwonago, Wisc./Mukwonago

Adam Oviedo, TCU INF Grandview, Texas/Alvarado

Caleb Sloan, TCU RHP Centennial, Colo./Regis Jesuit

Kamron Fields, Texas UTL Garland, Texas/Lakeview Centennial

Zach Zubia, Texas* DH Richmond, Texas/Strake Jesuit

Gabe Holt, Texas Tech* 2B Bonaire, Ga./Veterans

Tyler Doanes, West Virginia UTL Fayetteville, Ga./Whitewater