“We invested our whole life in here,” Oklahoma church severely damaged in weekend storms

LEXINGTON, Okla. - A local pastor said he'd rather be helping others - but, this time, he needs the help.

This after the church he and members of the congregation built was heavily damaged in last weekend's storms.

The worst part is the group who was renting the church did not have it insured.

"We invested our whole life in here," said.

When we caught up to Pastor Louis Bennett, he was cleaning up what was left of his beloved church.

"I've been through a lot in my life, but this was one of the hardest hits that I've ever had," Bennett said, sifting through the debris.

Bennett has served as a pastor for more than three decades, one of them at the church until his health started to fail him.

"I had a stroke," he said. "I just don't have a lot of strength in my left side, so I can't do a lot."

Bennett wanted to ensure sermons would continue at his church, so he rented it out.

Unfortunately, the current tenants did not have insurance on the building when the weekend storms hit - leaving him with more than $120,000 in damages.

"I about had a heart attack when I saw the number," Bennett said. "But, then, I said God's got more money than that, don't have to worry about that anymore."

He said the community has been incredible in the days following the storm.

"This morning, this contractor stopped by, and he was trying to drum up some business and I said, 'Sir, I don't have two nickels to rub together today but, if I did, I'd hire you,'" Bennett said. "He said 'You aren't going to have to hire me.' He said, 'When you're ready to hang the metal, just call us.' So, there we go."

Acts of kindness that bring tears to his eyes.

"Words just can't express how much I thank people for helping us," Bennett said.

If you want to help clean up, volunteers are welcome at 9 Saturday morning at the church. The church is located at Highway 77 and Moffett road in Lexington.

There will also be a bake sale Saturday at Papa Louis' thrift store in Noble.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page, as well.