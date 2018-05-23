$100K donation helps schools fund required CPR training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - It's now a law for every Oklahoma student before they graduate high school, yet it's unfunded. That's why the community is stepping up, helping pay for the tools for those students to be trained.

Every minute is crucial in a cardiac arrest situation.

Luckily, Oklahoma schools are training their students to be real-world lifesavers.

"You never know when you're going to be at the lake or camping and someone go into cardiac arrest, so this gives them a heads up on what to do and how to get help,” said Janice Cockrun, registered nurse for Chickasha Public Schools.

In fact, 90 percent of people who have a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital will not survive but performing CPR within minutes can double or even triple the survival rate.

It's the main reason Dave LeNorman and Randy Byford wanted to donate CPR kits to local schools.

"He was bringing up the fact that CPR was important to him, and we thought we'd start with our hometown of Comanche and Duncan, Oklahoma,” said Byford, owner of Byford Auto Group. "It snowballed into 20 school districts in three counties."

Each first aid kit cost $5,000, equipped with a manual, DVD, mouth gear and dummies, totaling a $100,000 donation.

"I know, if I had a cardiac arrest and I'm outside of the hospital, the $5,000 wouldn't mean a thing to me," he said.

In 2015, it became a state requirement for public high school students to take a CPR training course.

Chickasha Schools began training a year before the law went into effect.

"How you call 911 first and not just go ahead and do it,” said Analise Eaton, a student at Chickasha High School.

"It's pretty hard, but as long as they're alive," said student Noah Ko.

There are several CPR courses in Oklahoma. To find a training center, click here.