Cops seek help in ID’ing crook in copper theft

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are looking for help in identifying the suspect behind theft of copper wiring from an Oklahoma City business, caught on camera, who left only to come back later in a fresh change of clothes.

Police were called to an office building in the 2600 block of Northwest Expressway on April 30 after an employee of one of the businesses discovered the air conditioning was "messed with," the attic access ladder was pulled down and the lock broken off.

"When he got in there, clearly he’s after copper wiring," said Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight. "That’s usually what these types of thefts are, especially when you’re seeing an air conditioning unit get hit, he went in and stripped out the phone lines, electrical wires, anything where he could get copper."

The damage was extensive enough to affect a security camera system on another business in the building, but not before the cameras caught the suspect arriving, not once, but twice, the second time in a change of clothes.

"He not only did it once, but he changed clothes, and came back and he did it again," said Knight.

Police were unable to view the security footage at the time, but are now releasing images of the suspect in the hopes of identifying him.

"We’re just hoping somebody out there recognizes him and tell us who he is," Knight said.