FBI warning public about posting hoax threats to schools, other public places

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about posting hoax threats to schools and other public places.

On Wednesday, the FBI announced a campaign to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats to schools and other public places, and reminds communities that these hoax threats are not a joke.

In the aftermath of tragic shootings such as the ones at Texas’ Santa Fe High School and Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the FBI and law enforcement around the country often see an increase in threats made to schools and other public forums.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies follow up on every tip received from the public, working to determine the credibility of each threat.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement then employ a full range of tools to mitigate those threats which are deemed credible.

Officials with the FBI say making false threats drains law enforcement resources and cost taxpayers a lot of money.

When an investigation concludes there was a false or hoax threat made to a school, or another public place, a federal charge could be considered, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

If a federal charge is not warranted, state charges can be considered.

The FBI says public assistance is crucial to their efforts to curb these hoax threats.

They ask the public continue to contact law enforcement to report any potential threats or suspicious activity.

If there is any reason to believe the safety of others is at risk, reach out to you local police department by calling 911, or contact the FBI via tips.fbi.gov or over the phone (1-800-CALL-FBI).