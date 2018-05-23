× Former Oklahoma priest charged with assault nearly two decades after alleged crime

TULSA, Okla. – A former Oklahoma priest is now charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old nearly two decades after the alleged assault occurred.

Police say the alleged assault occurred in a hotel room back in 2001 when Kenneth Lewis went on a trip from Tulsa to Illinois with the victim and his or her family.

At the time, Lewis was a priest in Tulsa. He left the priesthood in 2004.

Three years later, the family reported the assault to police but prosecutors said Lewis could not be charged as part of the initial investigation.

Last fall, an investigator reopened the case, which led to charges being filed, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Lewis had been living in Ecuador but was arrested earlier this month when he returned to the United States.