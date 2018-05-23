× Former Oklahoma sheriff pleads no contest to charges stemming from confrontation

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. – A former Oklahoma sheriff has pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a confrontation with his daughter’s boyfriend.

In March, then-Major County Sheriff Steven Randolph was arrested on complaints of assault and battery, malicious injury to property and reckless conduct with a firearm.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Randolph pulled his sheriff’s vehicle in front of Carlos Aguilar, reached through the open window of Aguilar’s truck, grabbed him by clothes near his neck and threatened to kill him.

According to the OSBI, Randolph’s wife persuaded him to let go of Aguilar. Randolph then pointed his gun toward the roadway and fired a shot.

Randolph resigned as the Major County sheriff and voluntarily suspended his CLEET certification.

Court documents obtained by the Enid News & Eagle state that Randolph entered a plea of no contest to threatening to perform an act of violence and discharging a firearm in a public place.

He received deferred sentences for the pleas, and the other charges were dismissed.