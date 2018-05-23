Man arrested after stealing from northwest Oklahoma City convenience store, threatening clerk with machete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested after stealing from a convenience store and threatening the clerk with a machete.

It happened Tuesday morning at La Raza convenience store near N.W. 10th and Penn when 21-year-old Jamar Gamble entered the business.

"The clerk said that the man came in, apparently was armed with a machete, took some type of a food item and left, left his drink there and, then, came back in to get his drink," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Then, according to the police report, the clerk grabbed a metal pipe once he saw Gamble had a machete in his hands and told him to put the stolen item back.

Gamble refused to put it down and ran outside, escaping the property through a hole in the back fence.

"There was a transient camp in the area, and that's how the officer knew to go there," Knight said.

That's where officers arrested Gamble.

He was booked into jail on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

"Clearly a frightening situation for the store clerk to have somebody come in armed with a machete but, thankfully, nobody was injured," Knight said.