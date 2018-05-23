Norman police still searching for missing 74-year-old man

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 74-year-old man.

On May 18, police issued a Silver Alert for Charles French.

Officials say they are still looking for him.

French is described as a white male, last seen wearing a plaid green, blue and beige long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and boots.

Police say he was in the process of moving from a home in Grady County to a property in eastern Cleveland County.

He was last seen on May 2, when he stopped by a friend’s home in Norman to borrow a truck. Police say he has not been seen since.

French’s family reported him missing to police on May 18.

It is believed that French is driving a white, single-cab 1991 GMC Dually Truck with a full truck bed bearing Oklahoma License Plate BZC-878. The truck has a propane tank and a spare tire in the truck bed – both are visible from the rear of the truck.

French’s family says he may have onset of dementia.

If you have any information or know his whereabouts, call police immediately at 405-321-1444.