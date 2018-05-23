Officials identify body found by seismologists in eastern Oklahoma 

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – Officials have identified a body found by seismologists in eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday.

The body of 29-year-old Davina Smith was found by seismograph team members who were drilling in northeast Pittsburg County near State Highway 9 on Piney Creek Road.

McAlester News-Capital reports Smith was identified through her fingerprints by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner says Smith’s body was more than likely in the area for two to four days before being found.

“We don’t know the cause of death yet, but there was no sign of any trauma,” Morris said. “So now we’re waiting on the toxicology report to come back to see what was in her system.”

Injuries were found on Smith’s legs, however, the state medical examiner said they “appeared to be consistent with walking through brush and thorns.”

“Right now, we don’t know if it was murder, foul play, or if it was natural or possible overdose,” Morris said.

Morris says Smith’s son said he had not seen his mother in two weeks.

“The Haskell County Sheriff went by the father’s residence this morning to do the death notification and the 11-year-old boy came to the door and said that he hasn’t seen his mom in two weeks,” Morris said.

Family and friends did not report Smith missing, and “the father told authorities that it was common for Smith to go out and be gone for days at a time,” according to the McAlester News-Capital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Morris’ office at 918-423-5858.