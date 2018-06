OKLAHOMA CITY – A couple of Oklahoma City firefighters were able to help a local veteran in need recently.

Oklahoma City firefighters from Rescue Ladder 9A used their tools at hand to replace a flagpole topper for a local veteran.

At OKCFD, our mission statement is, “Respond quickly, safely, and courteously; meet the need.” Pictured are the firefighters from Rescue Ladder 9A doing just that as they replace a flagpole topper for a local veteran who was unable to do so. Strong work Ladder 9! pic.twitter.com/PMywzWuX3n — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 23, 2018