Oklahoma City Public Schools release details of new superintendent’s contract

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re learning more about the contract that was awarded to the new superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Public School Board announced that Dr. Sean McDaniel would become the next district superintendent.

McDaniel previously served as the superintendent for Mustang Public Schools; a position he has held since 2012. In all, he has spent 16 years serving as a superintendent.

On Wednesday, the district released the details of McDaniel's contract.

According to the contract, McDaniel will make $240,000 per year as a base salary in addition to other benefits that are given to all full-time Oklahoma City Public School employees. He will also have the possibility to obtain up to a 10% performance bonus.

McDaniel will also be given a vehicle and a $10,000 technology allowance per year.

The contract, which goes into effect on July 1, will be in effect until June 30, 2021.

Although he won't officially take the reins as superintendent until July, the district hired McDaniel to serve as a consultant until that time.

"District and McDaniel agree that it is in District's best interest for McDaniel to visit District prior to the commencement of his full-time employment as District's Superintendent. It is the intention of the parties that McDaniel will serve as an independent contractor, consulting with District officials and assisting with District's transition to new leadership. These duties will include recommending the employment of new hires to District's Board of Education, budget work, facility planning and opening, and other items as deemed necessary," McDaniel's consulting contract read.

According to the consulting contract, the district will pay McDaniel $950 per day until June 30. The contract states that McDaniel will have the "discretion to determine the number of days necessary to accomplish these goals," but the paid days cannot exceed 25.

He will become the district’s 14th superintendent in the last 18 years.