Oklahoma City’s new Amazon fulfillment center to utilize robots

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Amazon works toward bringing a new fulfillment center to Oklahoma City, we’re getting a better idea of how that center will look.

In April, it was reported that Amazon was planning to bring Oklahoma’s first fulfillment center to the Lariat Landing, near Will Rogers World Airport.

A month later, the Oklahoma City Economic Development Trust approved $1.7 million worth of incentives for Amazon in exchange for job creation and capital investment at the facility.

Now, we’re getting a better idea of what the facility will look like when it is finished.

Our partners at OKCTalk obtained blue prints and details about how the facility will operate.

OKCTalk reports that the 2.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center will be one of the first built from the ground-up to use their new Robotics Service Platform, a layout which will maximize the benefits of thousands of small robots.

The ground floor will be used to handle materials and sort equipment. The upper floors will house a large automated storage system with shelf-like storage units that are stocked with products.

Fulfillment centers are known to stock Amazon’s most popular items, making delivery times shorter for those who live near one.

The retail giant promises to hire more than 1,700 people at its new center, with a total payroll of $11.5 million the first year. The company is expected to create sales tax and property tax revenue worth $2.6 million for the first two years.

Also, OKCTalk reports that Amazon has submitted plans for a 60,000-square-foot delivery station on the northeast corner of I-35 and Hefner Rd.