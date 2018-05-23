OSBI: Alleged serial burglar identified, in custody

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A suspected serial burglar has been identified and is in custody, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The man, now identified as 42-year-old Charles Rebert, is accused of several burglaries in Guthrie, Blackwell, Wetumka, Okemah, Calvin, and Sherman, Texas.

Rebert was arrested Monday by the McIntosh County Sheriff’s on an unrelated warrant from Texas.

A felony arrest warrant for burglary II has been filed in Logan County and charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing in other jurisdictions.