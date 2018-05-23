Police investigate stabbing in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews responded to a stabbing in south Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.

Crews were near S.W. 36th St. and S. Walker Ave.

Police say a fight led up to one person being stabbed.

That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

.@OKCPD on scene of a stabbing in 300 blk SW Grand. Stabbing vic (suspect) transpo to hospital, stable. Police say fight led up to stabbing. Person previously in custody stabbed suspect in self defense. PD on scene says home is primary scene and gas station secondary. @kfor pic.twitter.com/SxGKyw3AXP — Bill Miston (@billmiston) May 24, 2018

Officials say the person who was stabbed is the suspect, and the other person involved in the fight was a victim reportedly acting in self defense.

The suspect who was stabbed may face charges, police say.

Police are still investigating.