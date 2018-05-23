Police investigate stabbing in south Oklahoma City

Rain chances possible starting middle of next week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews responded to a stabbing in south Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.

Crews were near S.W. 36th St. and S. Walker Ave.

Police say a fight led up to one person being stabbed.

That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say the person who was stabbed is the suspect, and the other person involved in the fight was a victim reportedly acting in self defense.

The suspect who was stabbed may face charges, police say.

Police are still investigating.