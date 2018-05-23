× Sooners Shutout in Big 12 Tourney Opener by Baylor

Baylor shut out Oklahoma 4-0 in the first game of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The Bears scored two runs in the first inning by taking advantage of two Sooner errors.

Richard Cunningham and Shea Langaliers of Baylor both hit singles to bring in runs to give Baylor the 2-0 lead.

Baylor pitcher Cody Bradford was impressive, giving up just four hits and striking out 11 in 7.2 innings against the Sooners.

The Bears added a run each in the 8th and 9th innings, scoring on a wild pitch in the 8th inning, then getting a solo home run from Cole Haring in the 9th to make it 4-0.

Baylor will play Kansas Thursday at 4:00 pm in the winners’ bracket, while Oklahoma will face Texas in an elimination game at 9:00 am Thursday.

Kansas upset Texas 3-2 in the second game Wednesday.