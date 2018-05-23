Two schools recognized for their participation in Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – Even though the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is over, a couple of schools received awards for their level of participation.

In all, nearly 4,000 children participated in the kids marathon on Sunday, April 29. The students trained throughout the spring and ran 25 miles at school or at home before the start of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

During the event, the children finished up by running the final 1.2 miles in downtown Oklahoma City.

On Monday, Rosary Catholic School was recognized for having the highest percentage of their school’s students run the kids marathon.

On Wednesday, Cleveland Elementary School was honored for having the most students participate in teh race.

In addition to bragging rights, each school received a trophy and a $500 check for their physical education department.