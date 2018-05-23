× Two Sooner Softball Stars Honored Nationally

Oklahoma senior pitcher Paige Parker and freshman outfielder Jocelyn Alo were both honored on Wednesday as finalist for national individual awards.

Parker is one of four finalists for the USA Softball national player of the year.

Parker is joined by a pair of Florida Gators, Amanda Lorenz and Kelly Barnhill.

Also a finalist is UCLA’s Rachel Garcia.

A three-time All-American, Parker ranks in the Top 10 in the nation amongst pitchers with a 0.89 ERA and 28-2 record through regional play.

Limiting opponents to a .154 batting average, Parker is one of just two pitchers to earn Big 12 Pitcher of the Year four times in her career.

Alo is one of three finalists for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association National Freshman of the Year.

She’s joined as a finalist by Michigan’s Meghan Beaubien and Mary Haff of Arkansas.

Alo leads the nation with 26 home runs and is fourth in slugging percentage at .955.

She ranks fifth in the nation with 67 RBI’s and 149 total bases.

The winners of both awards will be announced on May 29.