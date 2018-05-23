Wild video shows cat hanging onto van’s roof at 60 mph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA, Neb. - Amazing video shot by a family in Nebraska shows a van driving at highway speeds with a cat on the roof.

The cat is somehow able to hang on while the van drives at 60 miles an hour.

“My daughter says ‘There's a cat on that van,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, that's a raccoon,'” said Ronda Rankin. “When my husband pulls up closer, I'm like, ‘Oh my God, no, that's a cat.’”

The family captured the bizarre scene around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 480 between Martha and Farnam Streets.

You could call it 'Feline on the Roof,' but there's no ‘kitten’ around. The cat somehow clawed on to the van going 60 miles per hour.

“It looked really scared, like, ‘What the heck is going on?’” Rankin said.

So, Rankin had to let the cat out the bag.

“I said ‘There's a cat on your roof,’ and I keep saying 'A cat on your roof,’" she said. "Then, she looks at me, and she's like, ‘Oh my God.’ She looks startled and, so, immediately, they slow down.”

Rankin said she saw the van pull over before it was out of sight. The family hopes curiosity saved the cat.

“What happened? Is it their cat?" Rankin said. "Did it jump off? Were they able to get it?”

The Nebraska Humane Society wants to know, too.

“We have never seen a video like that before,” said Mark Langan of NHS.

Langan said, although it may look like a wildcat, it's likely someone's pet.

“I mean how that cat held on at high speeds like that is amazing,” Langan said. “And, I want to know what happened to the cat, people in Omaha want to know what happened to the cat, let's find out what happened to this poor cat.”

KETV NewsWatch 7 asked Rankin if she believes cats have nine lives, in which Rankin responded with laughter: “I do now. I think this one does, hopefully.”

The cat is gray and white and believed to be an adult.

The van’s license plates were too blurry on video to make out. It looks like a burgundy Plymouth Grand Voyager. The people inside are described as a white, middle-aged couple. They are not in trouble.