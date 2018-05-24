Bedlam Battle Coming at NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karsten Creek in Stillwater will not just host the NCAA Men's Golf Championships this year, it will also be hosting some Bedlam.

Top-ranked Oklahoma State and second-ranked Oklahoma will be paired together in the first two rounds, and could end up meeting in the match play portion of the event if they both finish stroke play in the top eight teams.

OSU and OU will tee off the first round on Friday at 12:20 pm on the 10th hole.

OSU has been ranked number one most of the season, and OU is the reigning national champion.

OSU coach Alan Bratton and OU coach Ryan Hybl talked about their teams and a possible Bedlam matchup on Thursday.