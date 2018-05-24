Building permit filed! Oklahoma City one step closer to getting its first Costco!

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City is one step closer to getting its first Costco!

The City of Oklahoma City confirmed with News 4 earlier this year they have been talking to Costco for the past three years, but now it seems those plans are one step closer to becoming reality.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, a building permit has officially been filed.

Oklahoma City’s new Costco is reportedly going to be near Memorial and Western, across from Chisholm Creek.

The 148,000 square feet store will also have a gas station.

Below are images obtained by OKCTalk that show site plans:

Work is expected to start soon for a mid-2019 opening.