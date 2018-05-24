× Cowboys Eliminated from Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma State’s baseball team suffered their sixth straight loss and were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament Thursday, losing 6-2 to Texas Tech at the Bricktown Ballpark.

The Cowboys took an early lead with a run in the first inning, as Jon Littell singled in Matt Kroon to give the Cowboys a 1-0 lead.

Texas Tech’s Cameron Warren responded with a pair of home runs, a solo shot in the second inning to tie it, then a 2-run blast in the third to give the Red Raiders a 3-1 lead.

OSU trimmed the lead to one in the fourth inning, as Christian Funk singled in Littell to make it 3-2.

Tech extended the lead with three runs in the 7th inning to put the game away.

OSU falls to 29-24-1 on the season.

They will find out their NCAA regional fate on Monday when tournament selections are announced.