Cowboys Eliminated from Big 12 Tournament
Oklahoma State’s baseball team suffered their sixth straight loss and were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament Thursday, losing 6-2 to Texas Tech at the Bricktown Ballpark.
The Cowboys took an early lead with a run in the first inning, as Jon Littell singled in Matt Kroon to give the Cowboys a 1-0 lead.
Texas Tech’s Cameron Warren responded with a pair of home runs, a solo shot in the second inning to tie it, then a 2-run blast in the third to give the Red Raiders a 3-1 lead.
OSU trimmed the lead to one in the fourth inning, as Christian Funk singled in Littell to make it 3-2.
Tech extended the lead with three runs in the 7th inning to put the game away.
OSU falls to 29-24-1 on the season.
They will find out their NCAA regional fate on Monday when tournament selections are announced.