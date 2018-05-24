“It’s really fun,” Program at Piedmont schools teaching children the importance of sign language

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIEDMONT, Okla. - It’s the third most commonly used language in the United States behind English and Spanish, but rather than using words to communicate, some students here in Oklahoma are using their hands.

Braedyn Gregory showed us some of the American Sign Language (ASL) he’s learned at school.

He’s in a program called "Come Sign With Me” taught by Gwen Cox at Piedmont schools.

“We start children out learning the basic signs. Then how to incorporate it into communication, and how to use it with children that they may meet who are deaf," said Cox, ASL instructor.

The students are signing to a popular song as part of a bullying prevention message.

According to Cox, learning sign language improves students' confidence and overall communications skills.

“They can conquer a language and be able to use it with another person in all kinds of venues," Cox told News 4.

“You can help other people if they’re deaf. You can sign to them and help them learn," said Gregory, who's in 3rd grade.

Student Kendal Carifee says she even uses sign language with her father- a veteran who’s had some hearing loss.

“But, we do it slow so I can understand. And it’s really fun because I get to spend time with my dad," said Carifee.

OERB has partnered with KFOR for this spotlight series of 'What's Right With Our Schools' and presented a check of $600 to the school. If you have an idea of a program to highlight, click here and send us a short note.