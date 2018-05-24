Several people injured after man opens fire at Louie’s Grill & Bar at Lake Hefner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The gunman who opened fire at a restaurant at Lake Hefner is dead, police say.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Louie's Grill & Bar.

Police say a gunman walked into the restaurant and opened fire.

A mother and daughter were injured.

The father/grandfather of the victims, Dennis Will, says his daughter, Natalie Will, was grazed on the arm. He says his 12-year-old granddaughter, Niah Giles, was shot near the tailbone and underwent surgery. The bullet was possibly stuck in the little girl's stomach. Thankfully, both are expected to be survive.

Will says his daughter and granddaughter were at the restaurant celebrating the 12-year-old girl's sister's birthday.

He says his daughter is shaken up over what happened.

Two other people were injured. One man broke his arm while running from the scene, while another person suffered a minor injury. It is unknown how the second person sustained their injury.

And, according to a father, his 14-year-old daughter was shot. He says his daughter is the best friend of the girl celebrating her birthday. She was also taken to the hospital.

Officials with the hospital say they have three patients - The mother, her 12-year-old daughter, and the 14-year-old girl.

Their conditions are “good, fair, and undetermined," but it is unknown who is in what condition.

Several witnesses say they watched the situation as it unfolded.

Police say a "bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him."

Several good Samaritans stepped in to help, according to police.

The shooter is the only confirmed fatality in the shooting.

Police have not identified him yet, but say he is a white male. They say he was wearing ear plugs and glasses, however, it is unknown if the glasses were for prescription purposes or protection.

Officials said they had at least 100 witnesses on scene and would be interviewing each one. More than two dozen police cars responded to scene, as well as emergency crews and the Red Cross.

A reunification center was set up the OKC Broncos baseball field for families to find their loved ones.

Police say the a preliminary investigation into the shooting reveals it appears to be a "random act."

The shooter has not yet been identified.