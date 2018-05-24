× Midwest City man arrested after allegedly firing shot at officers

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities say a Midwest City man was taken into custody after allegedly firing a gun at officers.

Around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, Midwest City officers were executing a search warrant in the 1200 block of Lauren Lane. Investigators say they knew they were walking into a high-risk situation, so they came up with a distraction plan.

Officers knocked and announced their presence at the front door, while SWAT team members broke a window and deployed flash bang charges in the master bedroom.

Investigators say 52-year-old Anthony Dewayne Hill immediately fired one round at officers. The round narrowly missed two officers, but officers did not return fire.

A short time later, Hill surrendered and was taken into custody.

“This situation could have been a tragedy for our agency but because of excellent intelligence information, planning and tactics, our officers were not injured,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said

Hill was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm, trafficking cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a surveillance video in the commission of a felony.