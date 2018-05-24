“Most snakes are beneficial,” Snake sightings on the rise

ARDMORE, Okla. – While summer is just around the corner, families will likely be enjoying some time in the sun.

However, wildlife experts say you won’t be the only ones.

Carter County resident Austin Normile told KXII that he usually finds up to 10 snakes on his property every year, and has already found one this spring.

“About four and a half feet long, bright green, iridescent green, had apparently just shed its skin,” Normile said.

Normile says he wasn’t scared to come in contact with this little guy since he knew it wasn’t venomous.

“If you’re not familiar with any kind of snake, give them a wide berth, don’t kill them,” Normile said. “We really need to have them around for rodent control and stuff like that so most snakes are beneficial.”

Mike Porter, senior wildlife and fisheries consultant at the Noble Research Institute, says there are four types of venomous snakes in the Texoma area.

“Copperhead, Cottonmouth, three species of Rattlesnake and a Coral snake,” Porter lists. “If [people] learn those four types, then they’ll know by exclusion all the other snakes they encounter are not venomous to them. Most of them are not and the Coral snake doesn’t occur in Oklahoma, just in Texas.”

Porter says snakes are most commonly found between now and October. You can minimize snake sightings by keeping your grass cut and not having a lot of items in the yard.