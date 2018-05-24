Oklahoma school resource officer says his job is in jeopardy

COLBERT, Okla. – While there has been a lot of talk about school resource officers in recent months, one Oklahoma resource officer says he is fighting for his job.

Bobby Brashier has been the school resource officer for Colbert Independent School District for 14 years.

“I like to do my job, and I’m happy to do it,” Brashier told KTEN. “Being here deters people from coming into the school and doing things that they might do if they didn’t think a policeman was here, and I feel like I am making them safer.”

However, Brashier learned that the city council was looking at not renewing his contract for the upcoming school year.

Brashier says he isn’t sure about the city’s motive, adding that it may be because of a lack of police reports.

Colbert Schools Superintendent Jarvis Dobbs says the school district pays for Brashier’s salary, so he isn’t sure why the city is targeting him.

“You want somebody that’s armed and can protect them, but isn’t a problem for anybody, and Bobby does all that,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs says after the recent school shootings, this is not the time to take an officer away from the district.

The Colbert City Council will vote on Brashier’s job on June 11.