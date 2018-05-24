Gunman dead, others injured after shooting at restaurant near Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting at a restaurant near Lake Hefner.
Officials say several people were shot and one was injured while running from the scene. Two of those shot are at the hospital undergoing surgery, police say.
Police say they are expected to survive.
Thursday night, police say a fourth victim was identified. That person suffered a minor injury. It is unclear how the victim sustained the injury.
Police say the gunman is dead and there is no active threat. Officials say a citizen confronted the suspect and shot and killed him.
Police also say the gunman was wearing earplugs and glasses, however, it is unknown whether the glasses were for prescription purposes or protection.
Roads in the area have been shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Just after 7 p.m. police said there was no longer an active threat in the area near Britton and Lake Hefner Parkway.
A family reunification center has been established at the Lighthouse Center located at 3333 W Hefner Rd.
Oklahoma City police say there are no outstanding suspects at this time.
An eyewitness eating at another restaurant in the area says he heard the gunfire and saw people pouring out of Louie’s and looking for cover.-
Oklahoma City Police will be giving a briefing very soon. We will cover it live and stream it on KFOR.com/live and on our apps.
Sources are telling News 4’s Lance West that a concealed carry patron at the restaurant shot and killed the gunman.
A family tells News 4’s Bill Miston they came to Lake Hefner to see the lighthouse and were about to get out of their vehicle when they heard gunshots.
More than two dozen police cars are on scene.
Here’s what we know so far:
Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the Louie’s restaurant near Lake Hefner. Police say the gunman went inside the restaurant and opened fire. They are calling it a “random act” at this point. Two people were shot and are now in the hospital undergoing surgery.One person broke his arm while running from the scene. As the suspect was exiting the restaurant, a “bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside” and fatally shot him.
Officials say the shooter was wearing ear plugs and glasses, however, it is unknown whether the glasses were meant for protection or prescription purposes.
An adult female and juvenile female were shot and are undergoing surgery. Police say they are expected to survive.
A child who was at the scene said everyone started running or hiding under tables as gunshots rang out.
The suspect has not yet been identified. All we know is that he is a white male.
Police say everyone needs to avoid the area. They will be investigating for several hours.
The juvenile female shot is 12 years old, according to her grandfather who spoke to News 4. He says she was shot in the arm and is undergoing surgery. She is expected to survive.
The 12-year-old victim’s grandfather, Dennis Will, says his daughter was also shot.
Police say they have at least 100 witnesses and will be interviewing each one.
The father/grandfather of the victims says his daughter and granddaughter were at Louie’s to celebrate the little girl’s birthday.
According to the father/grandfather of the victims, his daughter suffered a minor gunshot wound, but his granddaughter is undergoing surgery and was shot near the tailbone.
