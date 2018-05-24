× Sooners Down Rival Texas in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma’s baseball team stayed alive in the Big 12 Tournament with a 3-1 win over rival Texas on Thursday at the Bricktown Ballpark.

The Sooners got one run each in the first, third, and fifth innings.

In the first, Kyler Murray singled home Cade Harris to make it 1-0.

Murray had to leave the game after attempting to steal second base following the RBI hit.

Blake Brewster hit a solo home run in the third inning, then in the fifth, Domenic Derenzo doubled in Brandon Zaragoza, who had just doubled.

Five Sooner pitchers combined to hold Texas to just one run.

The Sooners ended a six-game losing streak at the Bricktown Ballpark, matching their longest losing streak ever at the Brick.

OU improved to 35-22 overall.

The Sooners will play Friday at 3:15 pm in an elimination game against the loser of the Kansas-Baylor game on Thursday.