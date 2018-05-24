× State authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Shawnee that left one man injured

SHAWNEE, Okla. – State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shawnee that left one man injured.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Shawnee police were called to a home in the 40200 block of Wolverine Rd. in response to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a male suspect, 27-year-old Dakota Price, armed with a shotgun and a handgun.

Police said Price pointed a handgun at the officers.

That is when one officer fired his weapon, striking Price.

Price was rushed to a local hospital to be treated.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the case.