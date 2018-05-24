Suspect rushed to hospital after officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - An armed suspect was shot by police after investigators say he pointed a gun at an officer.

"Two officers entered the residence at which time the person pointed a handgun at the officers," said Special Agent Steve Tanner with OSBI.

It happened during a domestic disturbance around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Police were sent to the home after a family member called 911.

The suspect, identified as Dakota Price, was allegedly armed with a shotgun and a handgun.

"I feel very saddened for the parents that live there in the house," said neighbor Sue Wright. "They've got their hands full just trying to live day to day and taking care of their life, and they're wonderful people."

Price was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

OSBI is investigating.