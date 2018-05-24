Texas man found guilty of murder in drunk driving crash that killed son

SHERMAN, Texas – A Texas father has been convicted of felony murder in the death of his 7-year-old son.

Investigators say that 36-year-old Kristoffer Craft was driving drunk, using his cell phone and speeding when he ran through a stop sign and crashed into a house. The crash killed Craft’s 7-year-old son, Kolton.

Neighbors at the scene claimed that Craft told them not to call 911 when the crash occurred.

Investigators say Kolton wasn’t wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, and died from internal injuries to his head, neck, ribs and lungs.

It took the jury about an hour to convict Craft of felony murder, even though his attorney said he should have been charged with manslaughter.

“We will likely seek an appeal once this case is over,” Craft’s attorney, Pete Schulte, told KXII. “My client is devastated. He hasn’t been able to sleep, he killed his own son. He can’t take that away and he knows it, and he just hopes he can seek the justice I think he deserves.”

A sentencing date has yet to be set.