‘Armed and dangerous man’ arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’ by the Altus Police Department was arrested in Oklahoma City.

Last month, Altus police said they were looking for 28-year-old Quincy West, who is accused of being behind multiple drive-by shootings, including at the home of an Altus police detective in July 2017.

West was arrested in Oklahoma City and transported back to Altus last week where he is being charged with 16 felony counts.

On May 17, West made his initial appearance in Jackson County District Court. His bond was set at $200,000.

He was wanted on several charges including robbery, kidnapping, human trafficking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, conspiracy and 10 counts of use of a vehicle in discharging a weapon.