Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for killing, dismembering ex-girlfriend

BOULDER, Colo. – A Colorado man convicted of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

In February of 2017, relatives and friends became concerned when 25-year-old Ashley Mead and her 1-year-old daughter, Winter, disappeared. Mead was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work in Colorado.

A few days later, a gas station employee found a human torso in a suitcase that was thrown in a dumpster in Okmulgee.

Investigators determined the torso likely belonged to Ashley Mead and began looking for her ex-boyfriend, Adam Densmore.

Densmore was found in Okmulgee with the toddler and was taken into custody.

Officials believe Densmore killed Ashley in Colorado, and may have partially dismembered her body in Louisiana.

However, investigators say they still have not recovered all of Ashley’s remains.

Authorities arrested Densmore for charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

During his trial, prosecutors argued that Densmore had “an absolute hatred” for Mead and killed her because he wanted to keep their 1-year-old daughter in his life.

He was ultimately found guilty of all of the charges.

Adam Densmore was sentenced in Boulder on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 12 years.

During the sentencing hearing, Mead’s father pleaded with him to disclose where the rest of her remains are.

Densmore didn’t speak during the hearing.