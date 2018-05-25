Counseling services available for friends of Lake Hefner shooting victim

MUSTANG, Okla. – While many students across the state are preparing for the start of summer break, children at one local school district are concerned about one of their own.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, police were called to Louie’s On The Lake at Lake Hefner following a reported shooting.

Family members say the suspect shot Natalie Will, and her daughter, 12-year-old Syniah Giles, as they were walking in front of the restaurant.

Family members tell News 4 that Will was grazed by a bullet and did not require surgery. Syniah was shot near the tailbone area and she spent a couple of hours undergoing surgery.

Syniah’s father says she will likely have to spend five to seven days in the hospital, recovering from her injuries.

Fortunately, police say all of the victims from the shooting are expected to make a full recovery.

Mustang Public Schools released the following statement on Facebook on Friday morning:

“Keep our precious family in your thoughts today as one of our own is recovering from serious injuries after the incident at Louie’s last night. Her friend is recovering as well.”

School officials say that although Friday is the last day for students, there will be counseling services available for students and staff members.

“The students, arguably, they’re worried about their friends but they’re also excited that their friends are expected to recover,” said Shannon Rigsby, public information officer for Mustang Public Schools.

School leaders say staff members have already been to the hospital to check on Syniah and the other young girl who was injured.

“Last night, our principal was at the hospital at 10 o’clock. She didn’t leave until midnight. We had teachers that went to the hospital. We had kids that went to the hospital. We’re going to support those families,” Rigsby said.

Rigsby said some of the students are making cards for victims. Some wore blue ribbons on Friday as a sign of support.