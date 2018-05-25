Dad reveals why son was smiling so wide during Royal Wedding

LONDON – While the world watched in awe at the beautiful wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last week, another wedding party member stole a bit of the spotlight.

Meghan Markle entered St. George’s Chapel for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday trailed by four page boys and six bridesmaids, their heads wreathed in flower crowns.

Two of Meghan’s page boys, Brian and John Mulroney, the seven-year-old twin sons of her “dear friend,” well-known Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, accompanied her to the church in the Queen’s Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The twins held Meghan’s 16-foot long, silk tulle train as she walked up the West Steps of the chapel.

One of the Mulroney twins had their own viral moment as he entered the chapel holding Meghan’s train. He was captured on camera with a wide, gap-toothed grin, unable to contain his excitement.

The internet has fallen in love with the page boy, sharing gifs of his reaction on social media.

This kids is the best!!!! The cutest, biggest smile!!!! #RoyalWedding. pic.twitter.com/Wx1R4uuAdM — Susan Tran (@susantran) May 19, 2018

Now, we’re learning why he grinned so big at Markle’s entrance into the church.

“I asked him and he said he’d never heard a trumpet before,” Ben Mulroney said. “And I think when he walked in, I think he saw all the people there and the flowers, none of that was there during the rehearsal.”