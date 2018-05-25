× One person dead after two-vehicle crash in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead after a high-speed crash involving two vehicles crashed in SW Oklahoma City.

The accident happened Friday night near Southwest 55th Street and Youngs. Oklahoma City Police responded to a call from the scene at about 9:15 p.m.

The exact cause of the crash has not been determined yet, but according to police, both of the vehicles were driving at a very high speed when they collided.

Both cars rolled over and the force from the crash knocked them into other cars that were parked nearby.

One of the drivers involved in the crash was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.