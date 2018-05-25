Police investigate double homicide in south Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a double homicide in south Oklahoma City Friday night.

"I noticed that they wasn't in the window because they normally be sitting in the window smoking a cigarette and they normally wave at me," said neighbor Nicky Williams.

Oklahoma City Police responded to an apartment near S.W. 73rd St. and S. Walker Ave at about 9:30 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they found two subjects at this residence who had injuries consistent with a homicide," said Jeff Flaggert with OKC Police.

"I heard about 10 rounds and I just couldn't believe it was them," said Williams. She described her neighbors as nice people with small children. And why anyone would kill them has her asking 'why.'

"From my understanding, they said someone came and knocked on the door and the husband supposedly let them in, and he was shot first and they shot her," said Williams. "They didn't have to be killed."

According to police, several people who were on scene are being questioned by homicide investigators.

Police have secured the crime scene, and believe that everyone involved is in custody. They are not actively looking for a suspect at this time.

Authorities have not yet released other details.