Child injured after brick thrown into vehicle in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating after a child was injured when a brick was thrown into a vehicle.

It happened in the parking lot of the Discount Cigarettes and Food on West Main Street and Pennsylvania Friday evening.

The family was sitting in the van when a homeless man who police said has mental health problems got angry at the family. He then threw a chunk of concrete through the middle passenger window, striking the child on the head.

Police said the child suffered a laceration across the forehead, and there was a lot of bleeding.

The child was taken to OU Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

The man was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.