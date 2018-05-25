Sooner Softball Team Takes Game 1 of Super Regional vs. Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's softball team got early offense and impressive pitching from Paige Lowary to beat Arkansas 7-2 in Game 1 of their best of three NCAA super regional in Norman on Friday.

The Sooners got two runs in the second inning, with Fale Aviu bouncing a ground ball off the glove of Arkansas pitcher Mary Haff, allowing Nicole Pendley to score to make it 1-0.

Nicole Mendes then scored on a wild pitch to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead.

OU got three more runs in the third inning, with Joceyln Alo and Shay Knighten belting back-to-back solo home runs.

It was Alo's 27th home run of the season to lead the nation.

Aviu got an RBI single later in the third inning, scoring Mendes to make it 5-0.

Two more runs scored in the fifth inning, with Mendes scoring on a groundout by Kelsey Arnold, and then Lea Wodach laying down a bunt, which scored Raegan Rogers when an errant throw allowed Wodach to be safe at first.

Lowary pitched six innings and struck out six, while giving up just one run.

Oklahoma won their 15th straight NCAA Tournament game, tying the longest streak ever in the tournament.

The Sooners improved to 54-3 on the season, and are now 29-0 at home this year.

Game 2 of the super regional is Saturday at noon.

If Oklahoma wins, they'll advance to their third straight Women's College World Series.