Two people critically injured in Indiana middle school shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Two people were reported in critical condition Friday morning following an active shooter situation at Noblesville West Middle School.

Police first learned of a reported active shooter situation at the school was issued at 9:06 a.m. Friday. As of 11 a.m., police said the suspected shooter, a male student, had been taken into custody.

Police said two victims, one adult teacher and one juvenile, were believed to have been shot. The adult patient was transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, according to an IU Health spokesman. The juvenile patient was reportedly transported to Riley Hospital for Children.

A second student was being treated for an ankle fracture, according to Riverview Health.

A student who was in the classroom at the time of the incident said the shooter fired 4-6 shots, not at anybody in particular.

“When he walked in, he had this weird look on his face,” the student said. “He reached into his right pocket and pulled out a handheld gun. He took about 4-5 shots, not aimed at anyone specifically like he was waving his hand around.”

Police said they did not believe there were other suspects at the time, although they did confirm that threats had been made to other middle schools in the area. Police said none of those threats had been validated.

One threat was made to Noblesville High School in addition to the shooting at the middle school.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted the following statement:

“Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders.”

State Supt. of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick issued the following statement about the shooting Friday morning:

“Today an unfortunate shooting at a school has occurred in Indiana. State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick is in contact with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and is actively monitoring the situation. We have confidence in Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Beth Niedermeyer and her team, law enforcement, and first responders. The Department stands ready to provide guidance and support, and we will provide further statements as information unfolds.”