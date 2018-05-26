× 28th annual Chuck Wagon Festival happening at National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is hosting its 28th annual Chuck Wagon Festival this weekend!

The festival has Chuck Wagon food samples from authentic turn-of-the-century wagons, live musical entertainment from Rodeo Opry, and family-friendly activities such as a petting zoo, artisan demonstrations, Western re-enactors, leather stamping, archery, face painting, craft stations, square dancing, photos with a longhorn, and more.

“The chuck wagon was America’s first food truck and remains an iconic symbol of the American West,” said President and CEO Natalie Shirley. “The other family-friendly activities connect people with the West of the past, but also very much the West of today. This weekend is one to be remembered for years to come!”

Admission is $15 and free for members and children 12 and under; $10 per person for families of Last Frontier Council Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.

All crafts and activities are free with admission, except food from The Museum Grill and souvenirs from The Museum Store.

The event is happening Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.