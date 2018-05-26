Oklahoma City’s Memorial Day holiday schedule
OKLAHOMA CITY – The holiday weekend is here!
Officials with the city have released their schedule of what’s open and closed on Memorial Day.
- City offices closed
- No residential trash and recycling pickup. Makeup day is Wednesday, May 30
- No EMBARK bus service
- Animal Welfare shelter closed
- Family aquatic centers and spraygrounds open normal weekend hours
- Northeast, Woodson and Foster pools closed
- City recreation centers, senior centers and gyms closed
- Will Rogers Gardens outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory will be closed
- Martin Park Nature Center trails open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., but Visitors Center will be closed
- Municipal Court pay window closed
