OU Dismantles Arkansas, Headed to Women’s College World Series

For the seventh time in the last eight seasons, Oklahoma is headed to the Women's College World Series.

The Sooners dismantled Arkansas 9-0 thanks to some impressive hitting by the Sooners. Nicole Mendes started things off with the bases loaded in the first inning. Mendes hit one into the left field gap that brought around a couple of runs. OU had a 2-0 lead, Mendes finished with those two runs batted in.

Paige Parker, who was playing in her final game at Marita Hynes Field, held down the circle while the Sooners waited to get the bats going again. Parker struck out nine in a complete game shutout. Parker's last loss came in her freshman season.

In the fifth, OU was hanging on to that slim two run lead when Fale Aviu drilled a home run to left with two on. It gave the Sooners a 5-0 lead. Aviu finished the day with four runs batted in.

Oklahoma would add a couple of runs, but the day was capped off by the NCAA's leading home run hitter. Freshman Jocelyn Alo launched here 28th home run of the season which helped propel the Sooners to that 9-0 win. The Sooners have outscored their opponents 40-2 in this years NCAA Tournament.

With the win, the Sooners are going to their 12th Women's College World Series. And partook in a tradition that happens every time OU clinches a birth in the WCWS.

It's the 34th straight home win for Oklahoma. OU's senior class leaves with a 100-5 record at home over the past four seasons.

Oklahoma will now wait to see who else joins them in the field for the Women's College World Series which begins on May 31st in Oklahoma City.