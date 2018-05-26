Tulsa Zoo announces death of alligator snapping turtle

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Zoo has announced the death of their alligator snapping turtle, Hugo.

Hugo was donated to the zoo in late 1989 by a fisherman who caught him in Lake Hugo.

In 1989, Hugo’s weight was nearly 100 pounds, which meant he was already a large adult animal, zoo officials say.

The lifespan of alligator snapping turtles is still being researched, but the Tulsa Zoo cites National Geographic saying they live between 20-70 years. However, some turtles have been recorded living well into their 100’s.

Hugo was 150 pounds at the time of his death, and while the zoo does not know his actual age, they believe he was between 70-100 years old.

“Zoo staff miss Hugo deeply but take comfort knowing he was a great ambassador for his species and many, many zoo guests were able to appreciate and learn about these amazing creatures while he was with us,” said zoo officials on Facebook.

