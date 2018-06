OKLAHOMA CITY – The Flash Point team tackled some of the biggest topics in politics this week.

Candidates Anna Dearmore, Dominique Damon Block and Eddie Fields joined Mike Turpen, Kirk Humphreys and moderator Kevin Ogle to talk about the lieutenant governor’s race once again.

The team also discussed the meeting between the leader of North Korea and US President Donald Trump, among other subjects.

